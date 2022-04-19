Police: Two men rob Lynchburg gas station

City police officers responded at 10:56 p.m. to the Marathon station at 6015 Fort Ave. An employee reported two masked men entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.