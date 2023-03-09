Lynchburg police said two people were shot Thursday night in Miller Park, but police are not seeking any suspects.

Officers went to the park at 7:22 p.m. for reports of shots fired in a parking lot next to the basketball court, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

After the call, a person arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital and another arrived at Lynchburg Fire Department's Station 6; both people had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.