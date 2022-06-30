Police: Two wanted after teen shot in Lynchburg

A 16-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday night in Lynchburg, but police said his injuries are not life threatening.

Officers responded at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of Poplar Street and found the male teen with several gunshot wounds to the leg, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police said Richard Lamont McDaniel, 44 and Taurus Lamont McDaniel, 41, both of Lynchburg, are wanted on charges of armed robbery, malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

"They are considered armed and dangerous and both remain at large," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.