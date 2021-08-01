Police: Woman shot at Sandusky Park, suspects sought

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a shooting at Sandusky Park Saturday night.

At 10:05 p.m. officers responded to the park for a report of shots fired and a malicious wounding, according to a news police. When officers arrived on scene, they located one woman who had been shot who was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the release said.

"The suspects in this shooting are several men who left the area on foot toward the main entrance of Sandusky Park," the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The investigation is ongoing.

- Justin Faulconer

