Pregnant woman's slaying in Lynchburg leads to 45-year sentence for Appomattox man

An Appomattox man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend in a September 2020 shooting in Lynchburg was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison.

Kevin O’Neal Allen, 37, was arrested after Cansas Carolyn Crotts, 25, was found dead with a single gunshot wound to her head in a bedroom in the 2100 block of Pocahontas Street.

Allen pleaded guilty in February to one count each of second-degree murder, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of felony child endangerment.

Allen testified at his sentencing hearing Wednesday in Lynchburg Circuit Court the shooting was accidental. He said he, Crotts and their two young children were in the room that night when he heard a loud bang and he retrieved a firearm in the room when it accidentally discharged and shot her.

“I loved Cansas more than anything,” Allen testified.

When asked by his attorney, Matthew Pack, if he intentionally killed her, he replied “No I didn’t.”

Pack asked Allen why he pleaded guilty to the charges if it was an accident.

“I just wanted the family to get through this,” Allen said of avoiding a trial that would be traumatic for family members.

According to Allen's testimony, he had two guns in the room that night because he prepared in case of a potential breach of the home from a person who lived nearby against whom Crotts had a protective order. The gun went off as he was getting out of the bed and he frantically called 911, he testified.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress questioned Allen about procedures for firearm safety and how the incident unfolded in the bedroom. Allen served three years in the U.S. Army, and Childress said the defendant, who had extensive training on firearms, essentially broke every gun safety rule if the shooting was accidental as he claimed.

Childress said the slaying was a “selfish, cruel” and intentional act in front of two small children and evidence did not show it was accidental. Allen previously threatened the victim and carried through with it, Childress said.

“Mr. Allen said he was going to kill Cansas twice that day before he did,” said Childress. “This was not an accident ... that act has consequences, regardless of how the perpetrator feels about it.”

Pack said Allen accepts responsibility for the tragic event and didn’t want to put his two kids through a trial as possible witnesses.

Crotts, the mother of two other children apart from Allen's, was nearly two months pregnant at the time of her death.

Her father, Jackie Crotts, testified the family marked what would have been her 27th birthday on May 14 and how Allen’s “heinous act” has negatively affected them.

“The impact on my household and marriage is unimaginable ... his selfish act has changed lives forever,” he testified.

Melanie Hill, Crotts’ mother, said she has grandchildren in turmoil and lamented never hearing her daughter say “Mom, I love you again.”

“It broke my heart,” Hill said through tears.

Allen apologized before sentencing and again insisted it was an accident.

Judge F. Patrick Yeatts said Allen as a gun enthusiast and Army veteran knows that guns don’t shoot themselves and his explanation of the crime defies the evidence, logic and common sense.

“Simply put, I don’t believe your version,” Yeatts told Allen.

The judge said multiple individuals observed Allen’s threats to the victim and have no reason to make that up.

“I believe you committed a violent, intentional act against Miss Crotts,” Yeatts told Allen. “Simply put, you made good on a promise.”

Allen was given credit for time served since his arrest to go toward the sentence and is court-ordered to have no contact with Crotts’ family members.

After the hearing, Hill said her daughter was funny, “always picking and joking,” outgoing and free-spirited.

“She was my Mother’s Day present the year she was born,” Hill said with a smile.

The last message she received from Cansas Crotts said she feared Allen would murder her, Hill said.

“I feel like there’s some justice,” Hill said of the 45-year sentence. “This should have never happened.”

