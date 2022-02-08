Prosecutor: Accused gang leader in Bedford murder case sought to eliminate rival

BEDFORD — A Bedford County jury was seated and began hearing evidence Tuesday in the case of Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura, who is accused of aggravated murder and abduction in connection with the brutal March 2017 slaying of a Lynchburg teen.

Coreas-Ventura pleaded not guilty to both counts in the opening day of a jury trial in Bedford County Circuit Court. Raymond Wood, 17, was abducted from the front lawn of his Lynchburg home and his body was found on Roaring Run Road in Bedford County by a passing driver the night of March 27, 2017.

In opening statements, Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance said Wood, who the prosecutor described as a "loving son, great boyfriend, good brother," was killed because he sold marijuana in an area the violent street gang MS-13 wanted. Nance said Coreas-Ventura is the leader of a "death squad" of members in the gang who saw potential in Lynchburg as a drug market for cocaine and marijuana.

Nance said the defendant and others charged in Wood's killing sought to eliminate a rival in laying their claim on the area's drug scene. A large knife with a nine-inch blade in the defendant's possession the night of the killing was the murder weapon, according to Nance.

"It's later used to slaughter Raymond," Nance said.

Nance said Coreas-Ventura was interrogated at the Bedford County Sheriff's Office after his arrest and when investigators left the room, which was under video surveillance, the accused made gang signs "showing pride" in what he had done.

Coreas-Ventura referred to himself as "the only homeboy in this area" and said of the victim, "I'm going to pluck that chicken and make a stew," Nance told jurors.

Wood, who enjoyed playing video games and wanted to go into the military, did not know he was selling marijuana to two MS-13 members in Lynchburg, Nance said. Coreas-Ventura "started to see money signs" in his eyes when he came to Lynchburg, Nance said.

Four co-defendants drove down from Maryland and went to Coreas-Ventura's apartment, where he showed them the knife used in the killing, Nance said. The group abducted Wood from the front lawn of his home and drove him to Bedford County, where Coreas-Ventura choked the teen unconscious, according to Nance.

"He made a joke: 'Finally, he shut up,'" the prosecutor said in describing the attack.

A mask found at the abduction site and admitted as evidence had the defendant's DNA on it, Nance said. The group of attackers took turns stabbing the teen, who suffered a dozen wounds to his chest and stomach, Nance told the jury.

At about that time, a vehicle came by and four in the group, including the defendant, retreated in the woods, Nance said. They hid in a barn and later were taken into custody following a traffic stop by Bedford sheriff's deputies, he said.

Coreas-Ventura had two gloves in his pocket when arrested, one of which had the victim's blood on it, Nance said.

Chris Kowalczuk, a defense attorney for Coreas-Ventura, did not give an opening statement.

Marjorie Stagno, Wood's mother, testified her son was "very outgoing, the sweetest kid you would ever meet" and she was not aware he was selling drugs. With the image of her son smiling several feet away from her on a television screen used to show photos and exhibits from the commonwealth, Stagno testified about finding his phone, glasses and a dark mask in the front yard of her home.

"I knew something terrible happened," Stagno said.

Sonny Daniels, a former Bedford sheriff's deputy, was in Forest that night and was told to be on the lookout for a vehicle from what was then thought to be a hit-and-run on Roaring Run Road.

Daniels testified he drove toward the area and saw a vehicle matching the description of one to be on the lookout for, which a passerby witness earlier testified she saw drive away after she discovered Raymond's body and called 911. Daniels testified he pulled that vehicle over and encountered the driver, Victor Arnoldo Rodas.

Rodas was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 55 years in February 2019 in connection with Wood's killing.

Four other men have charges or convictions in Bedford County stemming from the homicide.

Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla was found guilty of capital murder and received a life sentence in December 2019. Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez has pleaded guilty to capital murder and is scheduled for sentencing March 15.

Juan Martin Hernandez has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to two and a half years. Cristian Jose Sanchez Gomez, who has testified in trials, is scheduled for a March 8 jury trial in Bedford County Circuit Court on one count each of capital murder, which is expected to be amended; robbery; gang participation; and abduction for financial benefit.

Daniels testified upon searching the vehicle he found boots, the same ones Stagno earlier testified were custom-made and belonged to her son.

Coreas-Ventura, who listened to the proceedings Tuesday with the aid of two interpreters, also faces another count of aggravated murder, alleging the killing of two persons within three years, but that count has been separated and will be tried at a later date.

In 2017 the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department announced Coreas-Ventura was arrested and charged with murder, along with four other people, in connection with the 2016 homicide of 18-year-old Cristian Antonio Villagran-Morales.

Coreas-Ventura initially was charged with capital murder but with the abolition of the death penalty in Virginia, his charges were amended to aggravated murder, which carries the potential of a life sentence if he is convicted.

Nance, who described the evidence as "hard to hear and brutal to see," said the commonwealth anticipates calling about 18 witnesses during the trial, which he added may last through Monday.

