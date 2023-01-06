Prosecutor: Former Lynchburg man sentenced in 'massive' drug conspiracy

A former Lynchburg resident who federal prosecutors said conspired to distribute more than $4.5 million worth of cocaine through Central Virginia was sentenced this week to 27 and a half years in prison, officials said Friday.

Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute and distributing cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine, and possession of a firearm (a short-barreled rifle) in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from Chris Kavanaugh, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Storey, who most recently resided in North Carolina, led a drug trafficking ring responsible for distributing more than 150 kilograms of cocaine in the region. Between January 2016 and January 2021, the organization brought cocaine to the Lynchburg area from Texas through North Carolina.

Storey used guns for protection and to intimidate others, and he threatened the family members of co-conspirators when they did not comply with his demands, according to the news release.

“Dismantling this massive narcotics conspiracy makes a significant impact on the entire Central Virginia area,” Kavanaugh said in a news release.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said in the release that the sentencing should "send a clear message to those who prey on our community that their actions will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"We know there is a clear connection between drug activity and violent crime, and this sentencing reinforces our community’s unwillingness to tolerate either," Zuidema said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lynchburg Police Department, the Virginia State Police’s Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force, and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg investigated the case. U.S. attorneys Sean Welsh and Ronald M. Huber prosecuted it.

In September, Charay Lamont Trent, of Lynchburg, and Ricky Donnell Abner, of Charlotte, North Carolina, were found guilty by a jury for their involvement in the drug ring.

Appearing at a news conference in the Hill City at that time, Kavanaugh said the trafficking organization had 25 members, and Abner and Trent were the 24th and 25th convictions of those members, with 22 defendants previously pleading guilty and another member being found guilty.