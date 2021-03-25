Prosecutor: Lynchburg man charged with attempted murder shot 12 rounds into vehicles

A Lynchburg man charged with attempted murder from a shooting last week off Cabell Street was denied bond on appeal.

Brent Jaylen Moses, 19, also faces charges of reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle from the night of March 15.

Moses met a group of three people coming over to the Cabell Street home with gunfire, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Bennett said in a bond hearing for Moses on Tuesday.

At least one person out of that group had come over to the residence, where Moses lived with his aunt and uncle, that night for a physical fight with a household member other than Moses, Bennett said.

When one of the visitors emerged from a car and stepped toward the house, with its front door ajar and all the lights out, Bennett said, Moses shot an AR-15 firearm 12 times into the two vehicles parked outside.

In interviews with police, Moses said he didn’t see a weapon on the visitors and admitted he shot first, according to Bennett. He’d acquired the gun days in advance.