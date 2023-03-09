A man was sentenced Monday in Lynchburg Circuit Court to 30 years in prison on a probation violation, city prosecutors announced Thursday.

Colbie Robertson, 29, was sentenced based on an April 19, 2013 conviction in which he was sentenced to four years and one month in prison — with another 40 years and 11 months suspended — on a charge of felony rape of a child, according to a news release from the office of Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison.

A suspended sentence means the defendant doesn't spend that time behind bars, but that can change if the defendant commits other crimes or violates probation.

After his 2013 conviction, Robertson was placed on probation and prohibited from having contact with minors.

On Oct. 3, 2022, Robertson was found guilty of probation violation on allegations that included "failure to comply with sex offender treatment, failure to complete a polygraph examination, acquiring a new felony charge of embezzlement, accessing the internet, communicating with minors over social media, and being a suspect in a kidnapping investigation from West Virginia involving a 13 year-old female," according to the news release.

The news release said Robertson admitted he communicated with the girl online, drove to West Virginia to meet her while claiming he was 18, and tried to find a motel room in West Virginia before driving back to Virginia to spend the night alone with her.

The girl made "numerous" sexual assault complaints against Robertson; he claimed he only touched her as part of putting his arms around her to settle in to sleep, the news release states. He has related charges pending in West Virginia.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nathan Freier and Robertson's attorney was Joseph Sanzone. The Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, the Virginia State Police, and the West Virginia State Police investigated, according to the news release.