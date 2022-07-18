Prosecutor: No charges in fatal shooting of Bedford County woman by police

No charges will be filed against any law enforcement officer in connection with the Nov. 7, 2021 fatal shooting of a Goodview woman, Bedford County's top prosecutor said Monday.

Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, 29, died after multiple officers fired at her after she exited a burning home and brandished a handgun at law enforcement following an overnight standoff, according to Monday's report from Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance and a news release last year from Virginia State Police.

The report said that because an investigation could not determine which of the five service weapons collected afterward fired the fatal shot, and because the prosecutor's legal analysis showed the officers acted "appropriately and with justifiable use of lethal force," the five officers would not be named in the report.

The report said Clevenger-Kirk suffered from multiple mental-health and substance-abuse problems, had threatened officers on Facebook live-stream video and had expressed that she wished to die at the hands of police. After her death, a toxicology report revealed marijuana and amphetamines in her system and a blood alcohol content over 0.18.

The report also disputed several claims by Clevenger-Kirk's family members, including that she was intentionally killed, as the report phrased it, "because she was exposing secrets on Facebook" about police misconduct.

In an email to media accompanying the report, Nance said "we must learn from tragic incidents such as this" and must invest in training and resources to deal with people suffering from mental illness.

"With the danger associated with such interactions, this duty will more often than not be the responsibility of law enforcement. We must assure that they have the best and most up to date tactics to resolve such incidents in a way that is safe both for law enforcement and the person suffering from the mental health crisis," Nance said.

The incident began Nov. 6, 2021, a Saturday, when a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources conservation officer tried to stop Clevenger-Kirk, who was driving a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet and not displaying a license plate, according to the prosecutor's report and a previous Virginia State Police news release.

Clevenger-Kirk did not stop and instead went to her home on Afton Lane in Goodview and went inside. The conservation officer called for backup, and additional backup was requested after officers heard shots inside the home and heard Clevenger-Kirk shout "You caused this death!" — a statement that she would repeat exactly or similarly during Facebook live-stream videos throughout the night that followed, the report said.

Besides the wildlife resources department, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the Town of Bedford Police Department and Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

During the overnight standoff, officers attempted to resolve the situation without lethal force, communicating with her via cell phone and bullhorn, according to the report. Clevenger-Kirk stepped out of the home on several occasions, held a gun to her head, threatened law enforcement and told officers to shoot her. At one point, officers unsuccessfully used powder projectiles to try to get her to leave.

The report said Clevenger-Kirk's family members took issue with law enforcement not allowing them to enter the area and perhaps resolve the situation peacefully, but law enforcement believed the risk of death or injury was too great. It also said family members claimed law enforcement started the fire, but a citizen witness and official communications show the fire started before the fatal confrontation in the front yard.

After the fire began inside the home — most likely started by Kirk, the report said, but due to damage inside the home, the cause couldn't be definitively determined — she stepped outside, pointed a gun at officers and was slain.