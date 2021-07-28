Prosecutors describe Bedford murder suspect’s ‘history of violence’ in hearing

BEDFORD — A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.
Tyler Lee Booth, 21, of Bedford, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Braeden Michael Bailey.
The two were friends and Bailey had lived with Booth on Pinecrest Avenue for a short time, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney said at Booth’s bond hearing in Bedford County General District Court.
Law enforcement responded to the home the morning of July 21 to find Bailey on the floor unresponsive, with blood coming from his ears, nose and mouth, according to Stickney. An autopsy revealed he had a significant brain injury that’d caused major internal bleeding next to his left ear.
Investigators learned through interviews that Booth, Bailey and Booth’s girlfriend were on the way back home from getting fast food the day before when the two men got into an argument, sparked by Booth accusing Bailey of stealing alcohol he had at the home, according to Stickney.
Booth told investigators he’d struck Bailey with his open hand once after Bailey kicked his seat, Stickney said, but Booth’s girlfriend told investigators the fight went outside the vehicle and she heard five to seven "thuds" before she intervened so they could continue home. Bailey made calls later that evening stating he felt sick, couldn’t focus and was vomiting.
Officers with the Bedford Police Department spoke to others who knew Booth after the incident, Stickney said, learning of what she called a “history of violence.” One incident led to police finding Booth bleeding from the face after responding to calls about a fight in April, and in another, an ex-girlfriend of Booth said she had a miscarriage after they got into a physical fight.
Booth’s attorney, Andrew Davis, said Bailey was “like a brother” to his client and presented evidence that Booth attempted CPR on him when he was found unresponsive. He also pointed out Booth’s lack of a criminal history besides two reckless driving charges before asking for a $50,000 bond.
General District Court Judge Randy Krantz denied the request, calling the case a “very serious situation.”
Booth is being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Center and is next scheduled for an Aug. 19 court date.