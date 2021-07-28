Prosecutors describe Bedford murder suspect’s ‘history of violence’ in hearing

BEDFORD — A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.

Tyler Lee Booth, 21, of Bedford, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Braeden Michael Bailey.

The two were friends and Bailey had lived with Booth on Pinecrest Avenue for a short time, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney said at Booth’s bond hearing in Bedford County General District Court.

Law enforcement responded to the home the morning of July 21 to find Bailey on the floor unresponsive, with blood coming from his ears, nose and mouth, according to Stickney. An autopsy revealed he had a significant brain injury that’d caused major internal bleeding next to his left ear.

Investigators learned through interviews that Booth, Bailey and Booth’s girlfriend were on the way back home from getting fast food the day before when the two men got into an argument, sparked by Booth accusing Bailey of stealing alcohol he had at the home, according to Stickney.