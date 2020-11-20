Restitution ordered in Bedford ATM embezzlement case

A Bedford man was found guilty this week of embezzlement by way of taking more than $7,000 from an ATM he was managing.

Jonathan Casey McKinney pleaded no contest Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court to the felony charge and received a suspended sentence.

Bedford County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lawrence Steele said McKinney was a Wells Fargo teller who oversaw the bank’s ATM for its Bedford branch.

On days where there was a shortage of money recorded in the ATM, McKinney was the “sole custodian” of the machine, Steele said. Between September 2018 and March 2019, the cash shortage reached $7,520, which he said McKinney took responsibility for.

He was sentenced to a suspended two-year sentence, contingent on being of good behavior for a year and paying back that $7,520 in restitution.

A call to McKinney’s lawyer was not returned as of press time.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.