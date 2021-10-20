Reward offered in case of Lynchburg woman killed by stray bullet

Lynchburg-area law enforcement Wednesday announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information on who may have shot and killed a woman with a stray bullet in January.
Samantha Rachel Robinson, 28, died after a shooting near 12th Street on the afternoon of Jan. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department has said. She was driving down 12th Street near Pierce Street when a shot went off and a bullet pierced her car, wounding her. She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she died of her injuries.
Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said Wednesday at a news conference that investigators still have no reason to believe Robinson was targeted and have followed up on more than 30 leads without any results that could lead to an arrest.
