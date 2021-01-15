Rioting conviction from Fifth & Federal clash lands man 1 month in jail

A Lynchburg man was sentenced to one month in jail this week after being convicted of participating in a riot following a May clash outside Fifth & Federal Station.

Andrew Moore Stegner, 19, pleaded not guilty to felony throwing a projectile at an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor participation in a riot at his Wednesday bench trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court, according to records.

Evidence submitted in the case included stills of videos depicting people gathered around Fifth & Federal Station the night of May 31, including a man alleged to be Stegner.

Police and witnesses have said that a group gathered outside the restaurant earlier that day for a Black Lives Matter protest in the midst of nationwide action following the death of George Floyd. Some of those who attended said they were there in part because of a tweet from the restaurant owner they found to be racist and incendiary — for which the owner has since apologized.

As night fell, officials said, the protest turned riotous, and a number of police officers were called out to the scene. Members of local militia groups came to the restaurant, armed, with the intent to protect it from any vandalism and looters. Videos posted to social media showed some men on the roof of the building with guns pointed toward the crowd.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}