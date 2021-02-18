Rioting, weapon charges certified for man from Fifth & Federal clash

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the video, Kemper can be heard laughing and talking to others at the scene amid yelling and sporadic crashing noises.

“Let them f--- that s--- up peacefully,” the video captures him saying. At a later point, he repeats, “I smell tear gas.”

Officer Nathan Hendrix said he was told by another officer that Kemper was an “agitator” at Fifth & Federal and he had probable cause to arrest Kemper when he responded to a similar scenario at Miller Park the following night. He later added there was not a warrant obtained at that point for Kemper’s arrest.

Hendrix was standing in tactical gear beside LPD’s armored vehicle after the Miller Park gathering had been declared an unlawful assembly when he registered a black Lincoln Navigator — the kind of vehicle Kemper drove — coming toward him to leave the park. The SUV was coming from near the park’s pool, where police had heard reports of shots fired toward Park Avenue, he said.