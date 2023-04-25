A Roanoke city man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Pennsylvania man after the discovery of human remains in Bedford County on April 18, the county’s chief prosecutor said Tuesday.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said an investigation began after the remains were found within a burned out vehicle on Sandy Level Road off Virginia 24 in the Goodview area. The victim was identified as Ethan Bert, from York, Pennsylvania, Nance said.

Joseph Richard Walker, 29, was charged with murder within two days of discovery, Nance said. Walker was arrested in Florida and the extradition process has begun, Nance said. Walker is expected to be back in Bedford County no later than the middle of next week, according to Nance.

“The victim and suspect are believed to be known to one another,” Nance wrote in an email.

The murder charge soon will move forward in Bedford General District Court, he said.

“This is an ongoing, and multifaceted, investigation,” Nance said in the email. “I would encourage anyone who has pertinent information to contact the Bureau of Investigations of the Virginia State Police in Salem or this office. I extend my thanks to the multiple agencies that have assisted in the investigation thus far.”

Virginia State Police have said York died by “violent circumstances” before the vehicle burned.

Firefighters arrived at about 12:45 a.m. April 18 to find the vehicle fully in flames, state police has said. After the blaze was extinguished, crews found the remains and agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.