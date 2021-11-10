Roanoke man gets five years for shooting Lynchburg McDonald's employees

A Roanoke man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for shooting and wounding two teenage girls working at the Wards Road McDonald’s in January 2020.
Sherwin Torrance Overstreet, 24, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in a felony from the shooting.
Overstreet was ordering food at the drive-thru window the evening of Jan. 3, 2020, when he started arguing with a 16-year-old girl working there, search warrants in the case state. He entered the restaurant and spit at the teen, who threw a water bottle at him.
Overstreet responded by shooting at the teen from the entrance doorway, striking her through the abdomen and another teenaged employee in the arm, a prosecutor said Wednesday at Overstreet's sentencing hearing in Lynchburg Circuit Court. He then drove away from the scene.
Attorneys Wednesday indicated Overstreet was high on cocaine at the time, with Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress calling the shooting a “senseless act of violence."
“It happened in a manner of seconds over nothing,” he continued.
Childress said there was no way to reconstruct the victims’ sense of security and peace. He recognized that Overstreet turned himself in after a four-day manhunt and has expressed remorse for the shooting, agreeing to plead guilty to spare the victims any retraumatization in a trial.
With Overstreet facing a mandatory minimum sentence of three years on the firearm charge, Childress asked for additional time from the court to make a statement that such behavior won’t be tolerated.
Overstreet's attorney, Brad Lindsay, brought on two witnesses who testified to Overstreet’s presence as a father, the difficulties he faced growing up and his guilt over the shooting.
Telling Lynchburg Circuit Judge Fred Watson that Overstreet “never lost sight of the gravity of the situation,” Lindsay asked for a sentence just more than the three-year mandatory minimum.
Watson said Overstreet has strong and positive supporters but added he was lucky the case didn’t end up as a double murder.
His voice breaking, Overstreet read a prepared apology to the victims, their families and his own family before he was sentenced.
Watson sentenced Overstreet to a total of five years’ active time, followed by two years of supervised probation. Overstreet also was ordered not to have any contact with the victims, will need to undergo substance abuse assessments and potential treatment and was barred from all McDonald’s restaurants in Lynchburg.