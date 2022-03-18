Roanoke man guilty of attacking Realtor with wrench at Huddleston open house

BEDFORD — A judge found a Roanoke man guilty Friday of two felony charges in connection with the attack of a real estate agent as she was conducting a June 2020 open house in Bedford County.

Dustin Robert Holdren, 35, pleaded guilty in Bedford Circuit Court to one count each of aggravated malicious wounding and robbery. The charges stem from a June 20, 2020 incident where he attacked Lenora Farrington, an agent with Keller Williams Realty, with a wrench at Mariners Landing in Huddleston at a house where she was holding tours.

Lawrence Steele, Bedford Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said if the case had gone to trial evidence would show Holdren attended the open house that day and took a tour. He left the residence after another couple showed up for a tour and later came back to the residence, Steele said.

He pulled out a large wrench and struck Farrington in the head around 10 different times, Steele said. The victim would have testified she had a purse with cash in it and the money was taken, Steele said.

Holdren purchased several items at a nearby store, including gas, with the cash, said Steele. He was arrested the following day.

Steele said Holdren admitted to the attack during the course of the investigation and in jail calls.

Farrington suffered 10 to 12 severe head injuries and was hospitalized for her injuries, law enforcement has said. A GoFundMe page to raise money for Farrington’s medical bills has raised just more than $168,000.

In accordance with the plea agreement, another felony charge of attempted rape was dropped.

Steele said after the hearing Holdren’s pleas are a “solid step towards justice.” The charges he pleaded guilty to combined carry a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 16 in Bedford County Circuit Court.

