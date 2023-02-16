A Roanoke man was sentenced to a month in jail Wednesday for his role in a 2020 protest in Lynchburg that escalated into a riot and led to destruction of downtown property.

Xavier Montrez Horsley, 22, pleaded guilty in August in Lynchburg Circuit Court to one felony count of destruction of property and one misdemeanor count of participating in a riot.

Horsley was the latest among numerous people who have been sentenced for their roles in the event as the legal process continues almost three years later. Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison said at Horsley's sentencing hearing Wednesday the riot of May 31 and June 1, 2020 was "a very dangerous night, one our police officers have never seen before."

Harrison played video surveillance during the hearing that showed Horsley throwing multiple objects into a building at around 12:47 a.m. June 1, 2020 and others joining in.

While on the scene that night, the Lynchburg Police Department deployed tear gas and chemical agents against the protesters. Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said local militia members were inside the Fifth & Federal Station restaurant but were not invited by police.

Protesters had been gathering regularly in Lynchburg and elsewhere in the U.S. that week following the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. A crowd gathered outside Fifth & Federal Station six days later, partly in response to a social media post from the restaurant's owner that many found to be racially insensitive.

Lynchburg police have said as night fell, the protest turned violent. Officers responded to handle a disorderly crowd in the roadway, with protesters throwing rocks and assaulting officers, leading to some injuries among law enforcement. Property along 5th Street, police cars and the Virginia ABC store at 12th and Church streets were damaged during the ongoing incident, police said.

Another person convicted in connection with the incident, Edwin Kyle Demerly, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to setting off a firework outside Fifth & Federal Station in the midst of the protest, sparking the frenzy that led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of property damage and dozens of arrests.

While addressing the outrage over the death of Floyd, Harrison said Wednesday it doesn’t justify destroying another person’s livelihood and the message must be sent such behavior will result in jail time.

Lynchburg Deputy Public Defender Brad Lindsay requested suspended jail time for Horsley, who now lives in Roanoke and has a job there. Lindsay said tensions were incredibly high that night, further driven by the racially charged tweet, and the event took a drastic turn when the M-80 firecracker that sounded like a gunshot went off.

“This event did not happen in a vacuum,” Lindsay said in addressing the aftermath of Floyd’s death and its many effects.

Horsley admits he should have left the scene, he has matured in the past few years and wants to move on from the incident, Lindsay said. Before he was sentenced, Horsley said he knows he made a mistake.

Judge F. Patrick Yeatts asked Horsley if he knew who owns the building at which he was throwing objects.

“Most of the people I’ve sentenced for this act can’t tell me why they were doing it,” Yeatts said, stating to Horsley: “You can’t just go around destroying anyone’s property.”

Yeatts said he doesn’t want to see Horsley lose his job and would support him doing the jail time in Roanoke on weekends and through work release. The judge also took into account Horsley not having a previous criminal record.

“I do hope this is when it ends and this court doesn’t see you further,” Yeatts told Horsley.