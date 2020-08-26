Rustburg caregiver sentenced for embezzling from woman in her care

"She accumulated a savings most people would be jealous of," Pflieger said of the elderly victim. "As a result of this defendant's crime, she is financially destitute."

The woman now is on Medicaid, Pflieger said, and receiving a large sum of restitution could potentially affect her benefits, according to statements the prosecutor and Joseph Sanzone, Floyd's attorney, gave in court.

"We're not hung up on restitution," Pflieger said to Judge Leyburn Mosby, Jr. "Justice in this case is a substantial jail sentence."

Sanzone disputed the $174,000 claim during Wednesday's hearing. "We say there's no proven loss in this case," Sanzone said.

At trial, Sanzone said Floyd paid the woman back for incidental purchases and never had made complaints to any financial institutions or to Floyd herself about any transactions.

The victim has been confined to a nursing home since March because of COVID-19 and has said, according to her sister's testimony, "I don't know why Brandy did this and I'd like to know what I did to deserve this." Though the victim did not attend, Pflieger played a video recording of her saying she was upset and disappointed by the defendant's actions.