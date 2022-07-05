Rustburg man dies after being found shot in church parking lot

A Rustburg man died after being found shot Tuesday in a church parking lot, authorities said.

Robert William Staton, 33, was located after Campbell County deputies responded around 12:54 p.m. to the entrance of the parking lot of St. Paul's Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway.

Staton was lying on the ground in front of his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

"A motorist reported seeing a black, mid-size truck leave the church entrance at the time of the incident," the county said.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is conducting a homicide investigation into the shooting.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who may have been traveling Brookneal Highway at the time and witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information about this incident to please contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at (434) 332-9580.

Citizens may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or leave tips online through the P3 app on mobile devices.