Rustburg man pleads guilty to indecent liberties with a minor charge

RUSTBURG — A Campbell County man pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Kwame Anthony, 34, of Rustburg pleaded guilty to the charge in Campbell County Circuit Court. At the request of Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews, another felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor was dropped.

McAndrews said if the case had gone to trial, evidence would have shown in April that Anthony engaged in sexual contact with a minor under age 18. Anthony had been drinking on that occasion and told the minor not to tell anyone, according to McAndrews.

Paul Valois, attorney for Anthony, said some of the facts McAndrews described would have been contested if there was a trial.

"Mr. Anthony concedes sexual activity did occur and he was under the influence of alcohol at the time," Valois told Judge John T. Cook.

Anthony faces up to five years' incarceration on the charge. Cook ordered a presentence report and a sentencing hearing will be set at a later date.

Two felony charges of rape and sodomy against the defendant also recently were dropped, online court records show. Two felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and four misdemeanor counts of assault and battery are pending and will be taken up a later date.

Anthony, who changed his name from Niles Lee Anthony Jr. in December 2009, had previously pleaded guilty in Appomattox Circuit Court to raping a 12-year-old Appomattox girl in 2008. He had also pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery. Court records show he was sentenced to 10 years and nine months in prison and ordered to be on supervised probation upon release.

He now also faces two felony counts of violating probation in Appomattox County, according to court records.