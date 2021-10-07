Rustburg mother held on abuse charge after one twin baby found dead, other injured

RUSTURG — Injuries to two babies at a Campbell County home have left one dead and placed another in the hospital, according to a prosecutor, and sent their mother to jail on a charge of child abuse.
Halie Dawn Sutton, 20, of Rustburg, was arrested last week and charged with felony child abuse resulting in injury after law enforcement interviewed her about the baby’s death. She appeared Thursday in Campbell County Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court asking a judge to be let out of jail on bond.
Capt. Tracy Emerson, an investigator with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, testified he responded to a home on the 600 block of Patterson Avenue the morning of Sept. 30 because the father of Sutton’s children had called 911 about an unresponsive baby.
The baby, a twin two and a half months old, was dead in an EMS unit outside the residence, Emerson said.
When he examined the baby along with medics on scene, he said they noted linear injuries behind the baby’s ear toward the back of her skull, with the ear appearing “out of shape,” as well as bruising to one hand that was “bigger than a golf ball.” He said he also noted marks on the baby’s eyes that would indicate a lack of oxygen of some kind.
The other twin, a boy, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-lethal injuries, Emerson said, and was found to have two brain bleeds consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
When interviewing Sutton, Emerson said she recounted waking up earlier that morning to try and feed the baby girl and shaking her when she got fussy. When he asked if she had shaken the child violently, she replied, “’Yes, probably so,’” according to his testimony.
Sutton and the twins’ father had recently moved in to the Patterson Road residence, according to testimony. Speaking over a live video feed from the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, she said they were engaged, though she hasn’t spoken to him since going to jail, and the two had previously been sleeping in a car while she was pregnant.
If granted bond, Sutton said she expected she’d be able to move back in with her fiancé or her grandparents, who live in Bedford County. She said she’d faced difficulties setting up payment to make calls from the jail and had only been in touch with her mother one time since her arrest.
Sutton’s attorney, James Angel, called the matter an “unfortunate incident” in asking for bond, which prosecutor Megan Shipman said she was opposed to. Shipman pointed to Sutton’s unstable living environment and voiced concern for the safety of Sutton’s surviving children — the twin boy and a one-year-old girl — as well as Sutton’s own safety in the community.
On top of Thursday’s testimony, Shipman said when the father confronted Sutton about the babies’ injuries, Sutton told the father “’she couldn’t care less.’” Shipman added that an autopsy on the baby girl revealed skull fractures.
Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court Judge Brooke Willse Gaddy denied the bond request, saying it’s “not timely” since no one was present in court confirming Sutton’s prospective living arrangements.
Sutton can appeal the decision to Campbell Circuit Court. A request for comment from Angel, her attorney, was not immediately returned.