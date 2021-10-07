Rustburg mother held on abuse charge after one twin baby found dead, other injured

When interviewing Sutton, Emerson said she recounted waking up earlier that morning to try and feed the baby girl and shaking her when she got fussy. When he asked if she had shaken the child violently, she replied, “’Yes, probably so,’” according to his testimony.

Sutton and the twins’ father had recently moved in to the Patterson Road residence, according to testimony. Speaking over a live video feed from the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, she said they were engaged, though she hasn’t spoken to him since going to jail, and the two had previously been sleeping in a car while she was pregnant.

If granted bond, Sutton said she expected she’d be able to move back in with her fiancé or her grandparents, who live in Bedford County. She said she’d faced difficulties setting up payment to make calls from the jail and had only been in touch with her mother one time since her arrest.

Sutton’s attorney, James Angel, called the matter an “unfortunate incident” in asking for bond, which prosecutor Megan Shipman said she was opposed to. Shipman pointed to Sutton’s unstable living environment and voiced concern for the safety of Sutton’s surviving children — the twin boy and a one-year-old girl — as well as Sutton’s own safety in the community.