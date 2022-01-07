Salem woman sentenced in Bedford on robbery, abduction charges

BEDFORD — A Salem woman was sentenced Friday in Bedford Circuit Court on abduction and robbery charges from 2020.

Michelle Lea Nester pleaded no contest last June to charges in connection with the robbery and abduction of a Forest man in fall 2020.

The 25-year-old also has been convicted on related charges of malicious wounding, abduction and robbery in Roanoke County Circuit Court, where a sentencing is scheduled for March.

Nester was sentenced to 10 years with all but four years suspended. She has been in jail in Amherst since Sept. 12, 2020, and will receive credit for time served.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said during a June hearing that Nester believed the victim had stolen marijuana from her home in Roanoke. Based on this suspicion, she “lured” the victim to her home on the night of Sept. 11, 2020.

Nance said at the June hearing several of Nester’s friends later came over armed with guns, though Nester said Friday she had not met two of them prior to that night.

The group waved their guns at the victim and struck him, then took several personal items from him before tying him up with string trimmer line and putting him in the back of his own vehicle, according to previous court hearings and documents.

The attackers drove the bound victim back to his home in Forest, where they stole more items from him, including electronics and clothing. The vehicle also was counted as a stolen item in the case.

Nester met the victim through a dating website, according to search warrants and Nester’s testimony.

During her testimony Friday, Nester said the relationship with the victim began as hanging out and smoking marijuana together, then progressed to a romantic nature. At this point, she testified, he took prescription pills, marijuana and about $500 in cash from her.

After the attack on the victim, Nester said she and a few co-defendants drove him back to his Forest home from Salem, where, she said, they cut the victim loose and let him out of his car.

They went into his home, smoked cigarettes together and made ramen noodles. She said she also made sure the victim had his laptop so he could keep up with online schooling.

After “hanging out” and talking for a while, Nester took some items from his home and left.

Nester said she never intended to cause any harm to the victim; she “just wanted her stuff back.”

Nester’s attorney, Aaron Houchens, said his client had no prior criminal history and the situation got “way out of hand very quickly.”

Houchens said Nester had a “troubled and problematic” upbringing that resulted in trauma and mental health struggles, and during the course of counseling for the past few years she was diagnosed with major depression, PTSD and a personality disorder.

Due to mental illness factors, Houchens added Nester at times exhibited “childlike” behavior, causing her to be easily influenced by others, such as several individuals who came over and participated in the attack and robbery.

Nance acknowledged Nester may have her own trauma, but the victim experienced trauma at the hands of Nester and the others who participated in the crime.

Nance also shared in court a series of text messages Nester had sent her mother earlier on the day of the incident, expressing her eagerness to get back at the victim, often using the expression “lol,” texting slang for “laughing out loud.” She also had obtained a gun earlier that same day. This evidence, he said, countered Nester’s statement she had not intended any harm and instead proved the retaliation was premeditated.

Nance also presented a recovered photo from Nester’s confiscated phone showing the victim tied up in his car, a photo taken several hours after the attack showing ligature marks, and documentation of all the victim’s injuries.

Nester said she was sorry for what she had done and took full responsibility for her actions. She said the victim did not deserve what he went through, and she “prayed” he would find full healing from the trauma.

Khairajhn Muhammad Sims, a co-defendant in the case, is scheduled for an upcoming jury trial on charges of abduction, robbery and two counts of using a firearm in a felony. He’s also facing similar charges in Roanoke County, along with four other co-defendants.

