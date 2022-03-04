Sanity evaluation ordered in Lynchburg homicide case

A Halifax man charged with first-degree murder and nine other crimes in connection with a Lynchburg homicide will be evaluated for his sanity at the time of the spring 2021 offense.

Devan Rashod Wooding, 23, was arrested following a killing and wounding on Fort Avenue, Lynchburg police have said.

He also is charged with breaking and entering with intent to murder, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, malicious wounding, misdemeanor property damage, felony eluding and reckless driving.

Cameron Malike Jones, 22, of Lynchburg, died from injuries suffered in the incident, while a woman with a gunshot wound was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, the Lynchburg Police Department said shortly after the incident.

Police responded shortly just after 12:01 a.m. June 1 to the 3400 block of Fort Avenue for a report of shots fired. An officer in the vicinity identified the suspect getting into a vehicle, according to a news release issued shortly after.

A seven-minute vehicle chase followed before Wooding was taken into custody, police have said.

During a review hearing Friday in Lynchburg General District Court, Judge Stephanie Maddox ordered an evaluation be done on the defendant’s sanity at the time of the offense. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress said the defendant previously has been found competent to go to trial.

During the brief hearing, a woman was removed from the courtroom after she shouted: “That boy murdered my son! He ain’t crazy!” As she left the room, she continued to voice frustration that she was tired of the insanity claim.

Wooding’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 26 in Lynchburg General District Court and the report is expected to be ready by then, according to attorneys’ discussion in court.

Maddox ordered the sanity evaluation be done in Charlottesville. Wooding currently is held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, Childress said.

