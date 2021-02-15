Scammers get thousands from Lynchburg-area victims through imposter, 'romance' schemes, authorities say

“It has nothing to do with how smart a person is; it’s all about manipulating emotions,” she said, adding that many scammers have plenty of experience with such manipulation.

With more people spending time at home or feeling lonely during the pandemic, Jennings said she’s seen more “romance scams,” where someone meets the partner of their dreams through social media, a dating app or some other online method who then starts incessantly asking for monetary favors or gifts.

One victim in Lynchburg lost $100,000 over a few months this way, she said, with the scammer on the other end claiming to need money time and time again, at some point for a visa and a marriage license.

Jennings, who appears on weekly fraud alert videos on LPD’s Facebook page, said she’s also seen an uptick in reports of imposter schemes, with scammers “alerting” people to the unauthorized use of their social security number or bank data and giving bogus instructions to remedy the situation.

Pandemic-related fraud, such as fake offers of COVID-19 tests and vaccines online or offers to get a stimulus check “in advance” have popped up elsewhere, she said, but not locally.