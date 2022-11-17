Search warrants provide details in Forest homicide case

A cellphone belonging to a North Carolina man accused of second-degree murder in connection with a Bedford County woman's death transmitted to a tower in Forest the night before she was found unresponsive in her apartment, according to search warrant documents.

The search warrant affidavits filed Oct. 17 in Bedford Circuit Court, state law enforcement in the course of investigating the death of Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, 28, of Forest, became aware she recently was in a relationship with Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Frye is charged with second-degree murder in the homicide, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office has said.

The morning of Oct. 7, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment at 1060 Madison View Drive in Forest in reference to a woman who was unresponsive and not breathing. Authorities found Montgomery, and she was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where physicians noted markings consistent with being strangled on her neck and throat, according to search warrant documents.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the residence and located phone charging cords wrapped up in a blanket on the bed, according to court documents. Law enforcement assessed the cords appeared to be the same size as the markings on Montgomery's neck.

Montgomery died Oct. 8, the sheriff's office has said. Her body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy by Dr. Amy Tharp, who advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause of death and additional tests would be needed, according to search warrant documents.

About a week before her death, Montgomery ended her relationship with Frye. Investigators learned the two were arguing over text messages the night of Oct. 6 and into the early morning of Oct. 7, search warrant documents state.

On the afternoon of Oct. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office reached Frye by telephone and he advised he was unaware of anything wrong with Montgomery and said he was working in North Carolina on the night of Oct. 6, the search warrant documents state.

Frye denied having knowledge of where Montgomery was residing as she had recently moved. On Oct. 9, he checked himself into Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital in Greensboro, search warrant documents show. His mother confirmed with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office that Frye carried the phone into the hospital, the documents state.

On Oct. 13, pursuant to a search warrant, law enforcement received data from Frye's cellphone that showed the phone was transmitting to a tower at Ashwood Park Road in Forest at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 6, search warrant documents state.

The tower is about one mile from Montgomery's apartment and his phone did not begin transmitting to any towers in North Carolina until it transmitted to a Greensboro tower at 9:36 a.m. Oct. 7, documents show.

On Oct. 13, investigators interviewed Frye's employer, who advised he did not work the night of Oct. 6 or Oct. 7, the search warrants state.

Investigators also filed a search warrant for items in the apartment, including two pillows with a blood stain, according to the warrant documents.

Frye was identified as a suspect through a joint investigation between the sheriff's office and the FBI. He was taken into custody without incident Oct. 20 in Greensboro, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office has said.

In a statement that accompanied a Bedford County Sheriff's Office news release, Montgomery's family said, "Katlyn was an amazing devoted and loving mother to her 4-year-old daughter. She brightened every room she ever entered and was the light of our life. She never met a stranger and would go out of her way to help anyone."

Montgomery was a "loving daughter, the funny sister, the sweet granddaughter, the lovable niece, the feisty cousin, and the friend who loved with no limits" and the family is devastated by the tragedy, the statement said.

Bedford Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance said earlier this week Frye has been fighting extradition from North Carolina. Nance said he expects Frye to be extradited to Virginia soon.