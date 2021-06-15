Second shooting defendant linked to killed 17-year-old denied bond

AMHERST — The second defendant facing shooting charges in relation to an incident that left a teenager dead in Amherst County was denied bond on Tuesday.
Micheal Jerrod Boone, 30, of Whiteville, North Carolina, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a vehicle, obstruction of justice, giving a false identity to law enforcement and forging public records.
Law enforcement found Boone and his co-defendant, Steve Anderson Burrell, with a 17-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound in a car at the intersection U.S. 29 and Virginia 130 the night of May 31, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Amber Drumheller said at Boone’s hearing in Amherst General District Court on Tuesday.
The three had driven up from North Carolina to purchase a car from two people on Sprouse Drive, Drumheller said. After being in the neighborhood for about 20 to 30 minutes, she said they heard shots fired.
The teen, identified by family as Malachi Zechariah Mullins in the Whiteville-based newspaper The News Reporter, yelled that he’d been hit, according to Drumheller. Burrell was in a car when the shots rang out and Boone was behind it. After they heard the shots, Drumheller said Burrell climbed into the car they’d just bought and the three left the scene.
Neither Boone nor Burrell have been charged with homicide from the teen’s death and prosecutors have said Mullins was family to at least one of the defendants. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has announced it’s seeking 26-year-old Lonnie Delanta Rose for questioning in the case.
Rose, who had outstanding and unrelated charges in Nelson County, has been arrested and is being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, online records show.
Law enforcement also responded to a separate call for shots fired the night of May 31, finding what Drumheller said was seven bullet holes in a trailer on Sprouse Drive. The residents there were in bed watching television at the time, according to evidence previously introduced in the case.
Those holes and shell casings at the scene matched guns that were in Burrell and Boone’s vehicles, prosecutors said. Though Boone isn’t charged with homicide, Drumheller said, he was involved in a “melee” that night. Boone initially gave law enforcement the false name of Kevin Jalany Graham, according to evidence presented at Burrell’s bond hearing.
Answering questions at Tuesday’s hearing from defense attorney Tom Berry, Boone said he had a job, could drive and afford a bond from $5,000 to $10,000. General District Court Judge Sam Eggleston denied his request.
Both Boone and Burrell are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Aug. 31.