Second shooting defendant linked to killed 17-year-old denied bond

Neither Boone nor Burrell have been charged with homicide from the teen’s death and prosecutors have said Mullins was family to at least one of the defendants. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has announced it’s seeking 26-year-old Lonnie Delanta Rose for questioning in the case.

Rose, who had outstanding and unrelated charges in Nelson County, has been arrested and is being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, online records show.

Law enforcement also responded to a separate call for shots fired the night of May 31, finding what Drumheller said was seven bullet holes in a trailer on Sprouse Drive. The residents there were in bed watching television at the time, according to evidence previously introduced in the case.

Those holes and shell casings at the scene matched guns that were in Burrell and Boone’s vehicles, prosecutors said. Though Boone isn’t charged with homicide, Drumheller said, he was involved in a “melee” that night. Boone initially gave law enforcement the false name of Kevin Jalany Graham, according to evidence presented at Burrell’s bond hearing.

Answering questions at Tuesday’s hearing from defense attorney Tom Berry, Boone said he had a job, could drive and afford a bond from $5,000 to $10,000. General District Court Judge Sam Eggleston denied his request.

Both Boone and Burrell are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Aug. 31.

