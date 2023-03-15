A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1 in the case of Michael Anthony Cerillo, who recently was convicted of second-degree murder in the July 2022 shooting of a Rustburg man on the side of a Campbell County road.

A jury on Feb. 23 found Cerillo, of Lexington, North Carolina, guilty of the murder count and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the killing of Robert William Staton. Cerillo testified he shot Staton, 33, in self-defense during an encounter at the entrance of the parking lot of First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on U.S. 501.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Harrison said Cerillo, 53, was motivated by revenge after believing Staton had stolen thousands of dollars worth of marijuana from him. The stolen drugs, part of a criminal enterprise Cerillo was involved in, were not recovered, according to testimony during the two-day jury trial in Campbell Circuit Court.

Matthew Pack, Cerillo's attorney, said he was surprised by the verdict and Cerillo has expressed desire to file an appeal.

"We believe it was self-defense in every respect," Pack said after the guilty verdicts.

Jessica Pruitt, Staton's sister, said after the jury's verdicts the family was overwhelmed and she feels bad for Cerillo's family.

"They are victims in this just as well as we are and I don’t hold animosity toward them," Pruitt said. "I feel justice was served. Whether it was first-degree or second-degree, the fact he’ll probably spend the rest of his life in jail is all that matters to me.”

Pruitt wept during the trial as graphic photos of her late brother's autopsy were shown in court and said she's been to the scene of the fatal shooting many times trying to piece together why it happened. She also spoke of the negative effects on Robert Staton's young daughter, who will grow up without her dad.

Pack said Staton was high on methamphetamine when he aggressively came toward Cerillo. At the trial's conclusion, Pruitt said after the trial the family watched Staton struggle with addiction and they encourage anyone dealing with those issues to seek help.

"It’s important to know whether you are a meth addict or an alcoholic, rich or poor, at no point in time will you deserve to lose your life," Pruitt said.

Harrison said the Campbell County Sheriff's Office did a remarkable job of using surveillance from a passing vehicle of the encounter that led to the shooting in tracking Cerillo to North Carolina where he was arrested. He said he hopes the jury's verdict brings closure and a sense of justice to Staton's family.

"We’ll put forward evidence of the terrible impact the defendant's actions had on the family," Harrison said of the sentencing. "There are pretty aggravated circumstances and we’ll argue to the court that they call for a significant sentence."

Cerillo faces a range of eight to 43 years in prison, Harrison said.

"We will argue for the high range of that," the prosecutor said.