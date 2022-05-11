Settlement notice filed in Jane Does' lawsuit against Liberty University

A lawsuit filed by 12 anonymous women who claimed Liberty University not only failed to help them after they reported sexual assaults or sexual misconduct but made the college more dangerous through its responses has been settled, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The suit, filed in July in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of a dozen “Jane Doe” plaintiffs, accused the school of "enabling on-campus rapes" and specifically referenced LU's honor code, the "Liberty Way."

A notice seeking the suit's dismissal due to settlement was filed Wednesday by the plaintiffs' attorney, Jack Larkin. Details of the settlement were not available in court documents.

Among the suit's claims: One plaintiff said she was attacked when she was 15 while at a summer camp offered by LU but was warned by LU campus police she would be criminally charged with filing a false report if she did not withdraw her claim about the assault. According to the suit, she later learned the attacker was Jesse Matthew Jr., who pleaded guilty in 2016 to the abduction and killing of two Virginia college students.

After the suit was filed, Liberty officials said the allegations were “deeply troubling, if they turn out to be true,” and wrote they had invested in staff and programs to help victims of sexual assault and had an amnesty provision to encourage students to make reports without fear of disciplinary repercussions.

Another Liberty University student who said her reports of being raped by another student in 2020 were mismanaged and pushed under the rug also filed a lawsuit against the school in November.

Still a student at LU but living elsewhere, the woman filed her lawsuit anonymously, mirroring the 12 women who either are former faculty or students and expressed similar complaints against the school in the unified suit that has been a major nexus point for students, alumni and others seeking systemic change at LU.

A rally on campus that drew hundreds of attendees and supporters in November prompted a direct response from the school’s board of directors, promising change to 10 unspecified institutional policies and “independent and comprehensive review of its Title IX policies and processes,” which entail how school campuses handle reports of sexual assault. That some month, Virginia’s two U.S. senators said they are urging the federal Department of Education to investigate how Liberty University responds to sexual assault cases.

The Washington Post reported this month the education department is conducting such an investigation, and LU told the newspaper it welcomes the review and has pledged its full cooperation.

This has been a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.