Settlement reached in lawsuit against Centra in shooting that paralyzed Amherst man

A lawsuit against Centra Health centered on a January 2016 shooting that paralyzed an Amherst County man in the process of seeking psychiatric care was settled recently in federal court.

Ruth Ann Warner, of Amherst County, first filed suit in Lynchburg Circuit Court against Centra and an architectural firm that designed one of its facilities in August 2017 on behalf of her son, Jonathan Warner, who was injured as a result of a Jan. 11, 2016 shooting at a Centra facility.

An order approving the settlement filed June 17 in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg states defendants Centra, Inc. and Wesley Thomas Gillespie, or insurers acting on their behalf, agreed to resolve remaining claims for a total of $2.6 million pursuant to a confidential settlement agreement. Of that total, Jonathan Warner received $1.4 million and the rest went to legal expenses, according to court documents.

Petty, Livingston, Dawson & Richards, PC, as conservator of the estate of Jonathan Warner, affirmed in open court the settlement is a fair and reasonable one, according to the settlement order approved by Judge Norman K. Moon.

"Plaintiff's counsel represented in open court that they too believe this settlement to be fair and reasonable under the circumstances of this court," the order states.

Warner came to Centra’s now-closed Psychiatric Emergency Center at Lynchburg General Hospital just prior to the shooting for treatment of psychosis that escalated as he stayed there into the early morning hours, according to his lawsuits and other documents filed in the case.

He tried to grab the gun of Wesley Gillespie, Centra’s security supervisor at the time, who had been speaking with Warner back and forth. The two ended up in a scuffle. After Warner grabbed Gillespie’s Taser and tried unsuccessfully to fire it at another security officer, Gillespie shot him four times, with the final shot severing his spinal column, according to the suit.

The shooting left Warner paralyzed from the waist down and prompted a criminal investigation that concluded no charges should be brought against anyone involved. A video recording used in that investigation showed the entire struggle was about 45 seconds long.

In the lawsuit, attorneys for Warner said Centra was trying “to steer business to its new PEC,” referring to the Psychiatric Emergency Center, which was next to the hospital's emergency department. The suit claims Centra employees didn’t execute an emergency custody order and tried to “have Jonathan ‘voluntarily’ admit himself to the PEC,” since it only accepts patients who’ve come there voluntarily and didn’t allow patients under an ECO.

Centra security guards then escorted him to the PEC, where Warner, “whose symptoms of psychosis had worsened over the six hours he spent in the ER without treatment, began to panic,” the lawsuit states. Gillespie, also was a special conservator of the peace, was called in as security and carried a pistol, Taser and pepper spray with him that night.

A nurse at the PEC began to anticipate an emergency and sought out medication for Warner but couldn’t get it, according to information from the suit and the 2016 investigation. In the meantime, the suit states Gillespie was trying to get Warner to sign a “’voluntary’ admission form.”

Warner then started pacing and, when confronted by Gillespie, “snapped” and entered “a fully psychotic state which caused him to be unable to control his actions and/or to distinguish right from wrong,” according to the suit.

Within court documents, some of which were included in lawsuit filings in Lynchburg Circuit Court, were concerns about the PEC’s security level months before it opened.

A leader of the Lynchburg-Central Virginia Crisis Intervention Team recommended a storage area for guns to be separated from where patients are and “all security and police officers associated with this facility” should have a specific regimen of training, including crisis intervention team (CIT) training.

Another email recommends various structural adaptations for security reasons. In it, then-CIT Coordinator Tim Paul wrote: “In considering the physical layout of the assessment center further, I keep returning to thoughts of a ‘worst case scenario’ in which a patient obtains an officer’s gun, or is so violent that he/she cannot be physically controlled by security/police present."

The suit claims Centra didn’t follow any of those suggestions and had no firearm policy for the PEC when it opened.

The court in late 2020 approved a partial settlement with defendant Baskervill Architecture, Inc., in the amount of $150,000, with just shy of $45,000 going to Warner, another roughly $44,900 going to legal fees and another $50,000 being disbursed to the Commonwealth of Virginia for liens in the case, court documents show.

In a statement, Centra said the matter has been concluded to the satisfaction of all parties.

Paul Valois, one of the attorneys for Jonathan Warner, said he is grateful for the "exhaustive and painstaking work" that his co-counsel, Bryan Slaughter and Kyle McNew, put into the case to achieve this result.

"I am happy that the case resolved so that my client can move on from the tragedy," Valois said.