Shattered glass from Lynchburg shooting injures one

Lynchburg police are looking for information after a shooting Monday afternoon on Florida Avenue left one woman injured.
Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 400 block of Florida Avenue at about 2:17 p.m. Monday for a shots-fired call, according to a Tuesday news release.
Witnesses on scene told them a woman was in a car when shots hit it, shattering the glass; she received non-life-threatening injuries from the glass, the news release states.
LPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call (434) 485-7267, Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 or enter an anonymous tip at http://p3tips.com or through the P3 app. Anyone who might have security video footage from the shooting is asked to call (434) 455-6065 or use the Neighbors portal to share it.
— Rachel Mahoney
Rachel Mahoney
Reporter
(434) 385-5554
