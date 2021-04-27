 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Family fight led to Montvale shooting that left two dead

Two men who died following a Monday-morning shooting near Montvale had been in a “family related dispute” just beforehand, law enforcement said Tuesday.

James Wright and his wife were at Raymond Tyler’s home on the 1100 block of Villamont Road Monday morning for the signing of family documents, according to a Tuesday news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. The two were brothers-in-law.

“Witnesses stated Tyler became upset, shot Wright and then turned the weapon on himself,” the release stated.

Wright, 76, died at the scene and Tyler, 80, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries later that day.

Calls to 911 about the shooting came in just before 11 a.m., and deputies locked down area schools briefly as a matter of caution.

