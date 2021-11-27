Sheriff: Gretna man, armed with knife, shot and killed in attempted attack at Forest home

A Gretna man was shot and killed while attempting to attack his estranged wife in her Forest home Friday evening, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Bedford dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who stated her estranged husband had forced entry into her home armed with a knife and had been shot, a news release from Bedford Sheriff Mike Miller said. Deputies responded to the home in the 1000 block of Commonwealth Circle of the Forest area and a located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was identified as Daniel Wayne Eades, 40, of Gretna. According to statements made to investigators, Eades forced his way into the residence after the woman opened the door and attempted to attack her wife a knife.
"A male acquaintance in the home witnessed the attack, retrieved a handgun, and shot [Eades] several times," the release said.
Eades died at the scene. The woman was not injured in the struggle, the release said.
Eades' body was transported to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. Multiple knives were recovered from the scene and the handgun used in the shooting also was seized as evidence.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, according to Miller.
- Justin Faulconer