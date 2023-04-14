A Lynchburg man is facing an attempted murder of a law enforcement officer charge after a police pursuit Wednesday, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

On Wednesday, investigators with the sheriff's office, in conjunction with Virginia State Police, attempted to execute a search warrant on a vehicle operated by Najiee J'Hode Turner, 22, according to the department's official Facebook page.

In the course of that action at a gas station on East Main Street, Turner placed the vehicle in reverse and struck a sheriff's vehicle while it was occupied and proceeded to flee in his vehicle, almost striking another deputy, the post said. A lengthy pursuit ensued that led deputies through the town of Bedford and into the county's jurisdiction where Turner lost control of the vehicle and crashed, according to authorities.

The pursuit ended in the area of Wyatts Way and Bethel Church Road where Turner was taken into custody without further incident. Turner also is charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, assault and battery of an officer, attempting to elude law enforcement and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, according to the sheriff's office.

Bedford Sheriff Mike Miller wrote in the post about 6,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of about $120,000 were located in the area where the pursuit took place. The investigation is ongoing, Miller said.

