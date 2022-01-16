Sheriff's office: Rustburg man to face charges after father dies following assault

A Rustburg man will face charges in connection with the death of his father after an attack Sunday, authorities said.

Michael Stout, 40, initially was charged with aggravated malicious wounding in connection with an assault early Sunday on Gregory Wade McGann, 60, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

McGann was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital after authorities responded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 7000 block of Wards Road for a domestic disturbance and found him injured.

McGann later died from his injuries, and Stout now will face upgraded charges, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said it will work with the commonwealth's attorney's office in determining what those charges will be.

Stout is held without bond at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center.