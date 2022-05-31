 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sheriff's office: Three juveniles arrested after drugs, guns found in Campbell County home

Three juveniles were taken into custody after authorities found drugs, guns and cash in a Campbell County home, authorities said Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Winebarger Circle, according to a news release from the Campbell sheriff's office.

The location is off Lawyers Road a short distance south of the Lynchburg Regional Airport.

Authorities confiscated methamphetamine, several stolen firearms, a pound of marijuana and about $9,000 in cash, according to the news release.

Further drug charges are pending results from a state lab, the county sheriff's office said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

China fails to secure deals with Pacific island nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert