Sheriff's office: Three juveniles arrested after drugs, guns found in Campbell County home

Three juveniles were taken into custody after authorities found drugs, guns and cash in a Campbell County home, authorities said Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Winebarger Circle, according to a news release from the Campbell sheriff's office.

The location is off Lawyers Road a short distance south of the Lynchburg Regional Airport.

Authorities confiscated methamphetamine, several stolen firearms, a pound of marijuana and about $9,000 in cash, according to the news release.

Further drug charges are pending results from a state lab, the county sheriff's office said.