Sheriff's office: Two students charged after fight at Liberty High School
Sheriff's office: Two students charged after fight at Liberty High School

Two students face charges after a fight Tuesday afternoon at Liberty High School, authorities said Thursday.

"Two male students engaged in a verbal altercation. The argument escalated to a physical altercation, resulting with one student sustaining a puncture wound on or about the facial area," the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

School staff separated the students.

"The primary aggressor was charged with assault and battery and the other student was charged with malicious wounding," the sheriff's office said.

No further details were available.

