Shipman man arrested after stabbing in Lynchburg

A Shipman man was arrested in connection with a stabbing Saturday night in Lynchburg.

Sheldon Lydell Page Jr., 28, faces charges of malicious wounding, public intoxication and impersonation of a law enforcement officer, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded at 10:32 p.m. Saturday to the 4600 block of Alabama Avenue and found a 35-year-old man with several stab wounds to the leg. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Page is held without bond at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ruble at (434) 455-6060 ext. 604 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.