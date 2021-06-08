Shooting defendant linked to teen's killing in Amherst denied bond

AMHERST — A North Carolina man arrested on shooting charges last week in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Amherst County was denied bond Tuesday.

Steve Anderson Burrell, 25, of Whiteville, North Carolina, was arrested last week and charged with shooting a firearm from a vehicle and maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling, along with co-defendant Kevin Jalany Graham, 31, also of Whiteville, North Carolina.

Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to what they found out to be two related calls the night of May 31, one involving shots fired into a residence on Sprouse Drive and the other involving a man in a car near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Virginia 130 who’d been shot, the sheriff’s office said last week.

A 17-year-old discovered in the car with a gunshot wound to the chest died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Law enforcement has not named the victim, but The News Reporter, a Whiteville-based newspaper, has identified him as Malachi Zechariah Mullins. Mullins’ mother told the newspaper that he was traveling to Amherst County to pick up a car, which Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver echoed in court Tuesday.