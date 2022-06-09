Shooting incident injures two motorists in Campbell County

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Village Highway (Virginia 24).

According to a sheriff's office news release, two motorists were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries from the incident, which took place at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident was isolated and the sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public.

Charges may be pending, as Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the commonwealth attorney’s office review the incident, the release states.

Anyone with information about this case is asked call Investigator S.T. Herndon at (434) 332-9514 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Tips can be left through the P3 app on mobile devices.