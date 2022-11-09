Shooting victim testifies in Lynchburg murder case

A judge on Wednesday certified to an upcoming term of the grand jury a first-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man accused of fatally shooting a man.

Devan Rashod Wooding, 23, also is charged with malicious wounding in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, breaking and entering with intent to murder, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, property damage, felony eluding, and reckless driving. Those charges will head to a grand jury, which considers if evidence is sufficient to proceed to a trial.

Cameron Malike Jones, 22, of Lynchburg, died from injuries suffered in the incident, while Wooding's ex-girlfriend, Mia Thurman, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Fort Avenue for a report of shots fired on June 1, 2021. An officer in the vicinity identified Wooding getting into a vehicle. The officer tried to stop the driver, who fled, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release after Wooding's arrest.

A seven-minute vehicle chase followed before Wooding stopped and officers took him into custody, police said.

Thurman testified during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Lynchburg General District Court. Through tears and several emotional pauses to gather herself, Thurman said she had previously been in a relationship with Wooding and the two broke up a few months before the shooting.

She was at a residence on Fort Avenue with Jones, a friend, the night of the shooting, she testified. Thurman said in court a few days prior Wooding tried to run her and Jones off the road and made a threat: "I should have killed both of you."

The night of the shooting she heard Wooding yell to open the door to the residence and bang on it.

"It was a mad voice," she said when questioned by Charles Cosby Jr., the defendant's attorney, about what she observed.

Cosby had to speak loudly at a point during Wednesday's hearing because Thurman has trouble hearing as a result of being injured from the shooting. She testified she heard Wooding say, "Open the door, Mia" before she was shot.

Several officers testified about responding to the scene and pursuing Wooding as he fled in his vehicle. One officer testified Wooding was driving illegally at a high rate of speed on Langhorne Road and upon turning onto Rivermont Avenue threw a dark object outside the vehicle, which another officer said in court was a firearm.

Another responding officer testified about walking into the residence and observing multiple holes in the door. He testified he saw Thurman lying in a pool of blood on the floor, "flailing around" after being shot in the head. The officer testified to seeing blood elsewhere in the residence and stayed with Thurman until medics arrived.

Police canvassed the area and found Jones dead outside the building, according to an officer's testimony.

A former city detective working for the department at the time of the incident testified he observed the door had been kicked in and after listening to the 911 call heard a male voice, which led to canvassing around the home and locating Jones' body.

The detective testified he later interviewed Wooding who was "aggravated" and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that day. Wooding told the detective he was out in the country drinking by himself before coming to Lynchburg and during the incident chased after Jones when he shot him, the detective testified.

When asked by Cosby if Wooding was acting bizarre during the interview the detective testified the defendant at one point undressed himself.

An officer assigned to the LPD crime scene unit testified of photos she took, including the firearm located off Rivermont Avenue near where Wooding was arrested and a pair of shoes seized as evidence. A circular shoe impression found on the door was consistent with the shoes seized, that officer testified.

She also took photos of Jones' body, around which several cartridge cases were located and another cartridge case was found under the body, according to her testimony. She testified the cartridge cases were consistent with the firearm found and a test showed Wooding had gun residue on his hands.

A projectile also was found in the residence, the officer testified.

A forensic nurse examiner testified she examined Thurman, who suffered multiple injuries to her head.

Judge Stephanie Maddox found probable cause was enough to send the case to the grand jury. A grand jury does not decide guilt or innocence but rather whether enough evidence exists to send the case to trial.

Wooding remains in custody pending further court proceedings.