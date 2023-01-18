Some charges from shooting outside Lynchburg's Buffalo Wild Wings advance

A judge on Wednesday certified a felony charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle in connection with an October 2022 incident just outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Lynchburg.

Eric Scott Moore, 28, was arrested following the Oct. 13 incident and later was released on bond pending further court proceedings.

At a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Lynchburg General District Court, Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison moved to drop charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, both felonies; a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed gun while under the influence; and two misdemeanor counts of shooting in a public place.

Judge Stephanie Maddox ruled to nolle prosequi those charges, a legal term for choosing not to pursue them.

Maddox ruled to certify to an upcoming term of the grand jury the felony charge of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery, shooting in a public place, intoxication in public, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless handling of a firearm and destruction of property.

At 8:21 p.m. the night of the incident, officers responded to the restaurant at 3812 Wards Road for a report of shots fired.

During the preliminary hearing Wednesday, a woman who was at the restaurant with Moore that night said the two went to watch football. Moore's demeanor was "normal, happy-go-lucky" but later changed as the two were at the restaurant more than an hour, the witness testified.

A restaurant employee who served the witness and Moore that night testified it seemed as if they were having an argument and Moore became aggressive. The server testified the woman left and as Moore quickly followed after her to the door, the server felt a fight would break out and alerted her manager.

The server testified to seeing Moore shoot several times as a vehicle drove by. While questioned by Harrison, the server testified she did not see the witness behind the wheel but believed it was based on Moore's reaction and she immediately called 911 as he fled on foot.

The woman who came to the bar with Moore said after he went outside earlier in the evening, he told her he damaged to her car by kicking in the driver's door. Two people at another table walked her to her vehicle as she left and she heard gunshots as she drove away, but she did not see who shot and her vehicle did not have bullet holes, according to her testimony.

She later returned to the scene to speak with law enforcement about the incident, she testified, adding she did not understand why the situation escalated so quickly.

While responding to the call that night, officers found Moore on Wards Road, apprehended him without incident and recovered a handgun from him, police said in the release following Moore's arrest. No one was injured in the incident.

A responding officer testified Wednesday he interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage from the restaurant.

The grand jury will determine if the evidence is enough to send the felony charge and misdemeanor counts to trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court.