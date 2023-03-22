A Spout Spring man is facing criminal charges in connection with a March 15 incident in Appomattox County that already has resulted in a juvenile charged in connection with the killing and wounding of multiple horses.

A news release issued Wednesday from Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson said a complete veterinary assessment of the incident on Double Bridges Road determined five horses were killed by gunshot and five other horses were wounded.

The wounded horses are continuing to receive veterinary treatment under the supervision of Appomattox Animal Control and are expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators also determined a companion dog was killed by the same juvenile, whose name has not been released because of age, according to the sheriff's office Additional charges are pending.

Dennis Lee Martin, 57, of Spout Spring, is charged with recklessly having a loaded and unsecured firearm so as to endanger a child and willfully contributing to the delinquency of a child, the release said.

Appomattox County Sheriff's investigators continue to work closely with Appomattox Animal Control, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General and the Appomattox County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to determine if additional charges against anyone else will be placed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (434) 352-8241.