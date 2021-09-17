 Skip to main content
Spout Spring murder case to move to higher court

Spout Spring murder case to move to higher court

The case of a Spout Spring man charged with murder after a shooting in July will proceed to a higher court, a judge decided Friday.

Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr., 36, was arrested July 21 after deputies with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that afternoon at a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road, according to a news release at the time.

Responders found 34-year-old Carlos Rican Roman Jr., also of Spout Spring, there with a gunshot wound and tried life-saving measures on him, but he died at the scene, the release stated.

Abbitt was charged with second-degree murder from the shooting and appeared Friday in Appomattox County General District Court to waive his right to a preliminary hearing, according to his attorney, Khalil Latif. In a preliminary hearing, a judge determines if there’s enough evidence in a felony case for it to move to a higher court and proceed there.

The next meeting of a grand jury in Appomattox County is scheduled for Nov. 4. Abbitt is held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr.

Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr.

