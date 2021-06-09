State bar panel says attorney admits to embezzling from Forest law firm, revokes license

A Lynchburg-area attorney has had her law license revoked after state disciplinary officials said she embezzled at least $23,000 from accounts at the firm she worked at and lied about a real estate transaction.

Melissa Marie Ogden had been practicing law since 2011 and worked at the Forest-based law firm Fairchild & Yoder, as well as at Advanced Manufacturing Technology Inc. in Lynchburg as a corporate attorney, according to Virginia State Bar documents detailing her license revocation.

A VSB panel from its disciplinary board revoked her license May 21 after a hearing about her misconduct, which she attended with her own legal counsel. A memorandum order detailing that process was published online this week.

State and federal court records indicate Ogden hasn’t been criminally charged from the misconduct.

While handling a real estate closing for law firm clients in July 2019, Ogden lied to the sellers that a $205,173.06 payoff amount had been deposited in their bank account, the VSB memorandum states. The law firm was notified in October 2019 the bank hadn’t received the payoff, at which point Ogden wired the money over and created a false bank statement that she sent to those involved in late January 2020.