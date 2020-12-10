String of Timberlake-area robberies lands man eight years in prison

RUSTBURG — The last of three defendants in a string of armed robberies last July and September was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison.
Tyquanta Aon Moorman, 24, of South Boston, pleaded guilty in Campbell Circuit Court to burglary and two counts each of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and using a firearm in a felony. Prosecutors dropped five similar charges against him as part of a plea agreement.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Harrison said in a proffer of evidence after Moorman’s plea Wednesday that Moorman and another man robbed or tried to rob businesses on two occasions.
On July 8 of last year, Harrison said two men, one with a gun, walked into the Waffle House on Timberlake Road and robbed both the cashier and cook for around $300. Moorman later admitted to investigators he was the robber without the gun.
The man who held the gun was Treyvon Brandon, who pleaded guilty to similar charges in May and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
That same evening, Harrison said, the two men tried to break into Lynchburg Arms near Timberlake Road. Security footage showed Moorman, clad in the same clothes he wore at Waffle House, throw rocks at the firearms business, shattering its windows to the tune of $525 in damage. Metal latticing behind the glass prevented the men from entering, and they fled when an alarm went off.
On Sept. 29, Moorman and Brandon entered the Dollar General in Brookneal and robbed it at gunpoint in a similar manner, Harrison said. Employees handed the men $1,416 from the store’s register and safe before they fled. Moorman owned up to his role in that robbery and told investigators they’d planned it out beforehand.
Shyheim Williams, who Harrison said was the driver, pleaded guilty to his charges in September and was sentenced to six active years in prison. Since Moorman was an active participant in the robberies but didn’t use a gun, Harrison said he felt an eight-year sentence was appropriate.
Aubrey Rosser, Moorman’s attorney, said the agreement was in his client’s best interest and echoed the notion that Brandon was the most culpable person in the robberies. He added Moorman was “easily swayed” by Brandon and said any trial for his client would’ve taken a full day.
Court records indicate Moorman has been charged with and Williams has been convicted of similar offenses in Halifax County that occurred at around the same time as the Campbell County robberies.
Once Moorman serves his sentence, he’ll be on supervised probation for two years and need to be of good behavior for 15 years. He was ordered to pay restitution to the businesses alongside the payments of his co-defendants.
