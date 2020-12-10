String of Timberlake-area robberies lands man eight years in prison

On Sept. 29, Moorman and Brandon entered the Dollar General in Brookneal and robbed it at gunpoint in a similar manner, Harrison said. Employees handed the men $1,416 from the store’s register and safe before they fled. Moorman owned up to his role in that robbery and told investigators they’d planned it out beforehand.

Shyheim Williams, who Harrison said was the driver, pleaded guilty to his charges in September and was sentenced to six active years in prison. Since Moorman was an active participant in the robberies but didn’t use a gun, Harrison said he felt an eight-year sentence was appropriate.

Aubrey Rosser, Moorman’s attorney, said the agreement was in his client’s best interest and echoed the notion that Brandon was the most culpable person in the robberies. He added Moorman was “easily swayed” by Brandon and said any trial for his client would’ve taken a full day.

Court records indicate Moorman has been charged with and Williams has been convicted of similar offenses in Halifax County that occurred at around the same time as the Campbell County robberies.

Once Moorman serves his sentence, he’ll be on supervised probation for two years and need to be of good behavior for 15 years. He was ordered to pay restitution to the businesses alongside the payments of his co-defendants.

