Suspect sought in Timberlake bank robbery

Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a bank in the Timberlake area on Thursday afternoon.
A man walked into the Wells Fargo bank at 21513 Timberlake Road around 4:40 p.m. and demanded money from the teller, according to a news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
He left the bank with cash, though the release didn’t specify how much.
Investigators also are looking to identify the owner of a tan Honda sedan for additional questioning, the release states.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call (434) 332-9574, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip at http://p3tips.com or on the P3 app.