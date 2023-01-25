Teen arrested after threat prompts lockdown at E.C. Glass High School

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a threatening phone call Wednesday that prompted a lockdown of E.C. Glass High School, officials said.

Lynchburg police said in a news release the teen was charged with using profane, threatening, or indecent language over the telephone.

Police began investigating at about 8 a.m. after a staff member received a call threatening to harm the school principal.

Glass was locked down as police searched the building. No weapons were found.

The call was found to be coming from a Lynchburg home, officials said. Officers went there and found the teen, who is not a current Glass student; they took him into custody without incident.

The lockdown was lifted and students were dismissed at 2:25 p.m. On-campus after-school activities were canceled. School was scheduled to resume Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.