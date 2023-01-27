 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen charged in Lynchburg carjacking

A 17-year-old boy was charged with multiple felonies in connection with a carjacking Thursday evening in Lynchburg, police said.

The teen, who was not named in a Lynchburg Police Department news release, is held at the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center on charges of carjacking, robbery, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities received a call at 8:19 p.m. Thursday from a person in the 800 block of Graham Street who reported two men with handguns robbed them and stole their vehicle before fleeing toward Bedford Avenue.

After police determined the pair weren't hurt, they gathered descriptions of the suspects as men wearing dark clothing and with their faces covered. Police set up a perimeter to search the area, police said in a news release.

A short while later, police saw the stolen vehicle near Memorial Avenue and Langhorne Road. The vehicle didn't stop for police, and officers chased it to the 100 block of Aaron Place, where the suspects ran away.

Police used dogs and drones to try to find the suspects.

Then, a citizen called from the 2000 block of Wards Ferry Road and said a person wearing all dark clothing was knocking on doors in their neighborhood, according to the news release.

Officers apprehended the person, who was identified as a possible suspect. The second suspect's identity and location are unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

